Saudi Arabia Welcomes Road Map For Peace In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia welcomed the statement, issued by the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Yemen Hans Grundberg, regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdoms continued support for Yemen and its people, and its constant keenness on encouraging the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and to move Yemen to a comprehensive renaissance and sustainable development that fulfills the aspirations of its people.

The UN envoy had previously announced that the Yemeni parties reached an agreement requiring commitment to a set of measures, including a "nation-wide ceasefire", as well as "improving living conditions and resuming an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations".

