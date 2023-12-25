Trade Between Tajikistan And Belarus Showing Positive Trend - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 25. There is a positive trend in the growth of trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belarus, the Belarusian Ambassador to Tajikistan Victor Denisenko told Tajik journalists, Trend reports.

He emphasized the two countries' friendly and constructive connections, noting that these relationships give an extra impetus and a solid framework for developing bilateral cooperation.

"The current legal framework allows for fruitful collaboration across nearly all sectors." The increase in mutual trade turnover is a positive indicator of this. "There are strong indications that this year's results will outperform previous years," he said.

Denisenko also emphasized the existence of untapped potential in terms of economic turnover between the countries.

The ambassador emphasized that expanding cooperative ties, establishing long-term joint projects, assembling agricultural machinery and equipment, lifts, dairy products, electric transformers, and other promising sectors are the main priorities in developing bilateral relations.

Denisenko elaborated that since 2017, there has been assembly production of Belarusian agricultural machinery at the Agrotechservice company in Hissar, with the primary focus being on assembling tractors and machinery.

"In 2024, there are plans to set up the assembly of grain harvesters at the Agrotechservice and significantly expand the production and range of Belarusian machinery," the ambassador noted.

Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of Belarus, in October of this year, mentioned that the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belarus amounted to $78 million in 2022.