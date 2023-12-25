Trade Between Tajikistan And Belarus Showing Positive Trend - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 25. There is a
positive trend in the growth of trade turnover between Tajikistan
and Belarus, the Belarusian Ambassador to Tajikistan Victor
Denisenko told Tajik journalists, Trend reports.
He emphasized the two countries' friendly and constructive
connections, noting that these relationships give an extra impetus
and a solid framework for developing bilateral cooperation.
"The current legal framework allows for fruitful collaboration
across nearly all sectors." The increase in mutual trade turnover
is a positive indicator of this. "There are strong indications that
this year's results will outperform previous years," he said.
Denisenko also emphasized the existence of untapped potential in
terms of economic turnover between the countries.
The ambassador emphasized that expanding cooperative ties,
establishing long-term joint projects, assembling agricultural
machinery and equipment, lifts, dairy products, electric
transformers, and other promising sectors are the main priorities
in developing bilateral relations.
Denisenko elaborated that since 2017, there has been assembly
production of Belarusian agricultural machinery at the
Agrotechservice company in Hissar, with the primary focus being on
assembling tractors and machinery.
"In 2024, there are plans to set up the assembly of grain
harvesters at the Agrotechservice and significantly expand the
production and range of Belarusian machinery," the ambassador
noted.
Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the Chamber of
Representatives of Belarus, in October of this year, mentioned that
the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belarus amounted to $78
million in 2022.
