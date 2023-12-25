Church Leader Epifaniy Wishes Ukrainians Christmas Joy, Victorious New Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas, noting that the holiday calls for rethinking the views on life and reminds of eternal Christian values.

The Christmas address was posted on the YouTube channel of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"This year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, together with the majority of local churches, for the first time fully celebrates the holidays according to the Revised Julian calendar... Christmas calls for a rethinking of life views and reminds us of eternal Christian values: faith, love, and truth are the guides of stability and the foundation of our struggle," noted the metropolitan.

He wished that the spiritual meaning of the holidays would inspire everyone to continue to work steadfastly for the sake of bringing the victory closer, with love for neighbors and trust in Ukraine's defenders being a driving force to this end.

"Let a Christmas carol be sung to everyone, especially to our soldiers, enveloping them in the warmth of Christmas, healing them mentally and physically," said the head of the OCU.

Metropolitan Epifaniy wished Ukrainians Christmas joy and a victorious New Year.

As reported, this year, Ukraine for the first time officially celebrates Christmas on December 25.

