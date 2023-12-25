Uzbekistan Discovers Gas Well In Bukhara Region, Obtains Fresh Gas Flow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz state oil and gas company has discovered a new gas well in the region of Bukhara, Trend reports.

As per data by Uzbekneftegaz, the new depth of the new well amounts to 2,428 meters.

As a result of the conducted tests, an industrial-scale natural gas flow was obtained from the productive layer of the Upper Jurassic carbonate deposits. The initial daily flow rate of the well is estimated at 500,000 cubic meters.

At present, geological research is being carried out in order to determine the pressure, temperature and con-geological parameters of the productive layer of this well and to evaluate its production capacity on an industrial scale.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has produced 35.1 billion cubic meters of gas from January through September 2023.

As per Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the decline in natural gas production accelerated as the recorded number reflects an 11.43 percent or a 3.6 billion cubic meters decrease compared to the same period last year.