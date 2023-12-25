Serbian President Says No In-Country Revolution Turning Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The attempted takeover of the Belgrade municipal government building is not a revolution; Serbian law enforcement authorities are in complete command of the situation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during an emergency address to the nation, Trend reports via TASS.

"I want to tell you, citizens of Serbia, don't worry, although the scenes are dramatic. No revolution is taking place; they will not get away with any of this, and with a soft reaction, a peaceful reaction, we are careful not to hurt any of the random demonstrators," he emphasized.

Supporters of the opposition bloc "Serbia Against Violence," who started a series of rallies outside the Republican Election Commission in the center of Belgrade on the evening of December 18, are trying to storm the city administration building. Demonstrators used flagpoles to tear down the door as well as to break a window, where they started throwing stones and beer cans. At the same time, they are destroying CCTV cameras.

Earlier, the Serbian leader said that the opposition protests and its provocative statements would have no result, as "power changes only at elections" in Serbia. According to him, "no matter what they try to do, there will be no violent change of power." Opponents of the authorities say they disagree with the victory of the ruling party-led coalition in the Belgrade city assembly election.