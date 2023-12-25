Serbian President Says No In-Country Revolution Turning Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The attempted
takeover of the Belgrade municipal government building is not a
revolution; Serbian law enforcement authorities are in complete
command of the situation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said
during an emergency address to the nation, Trend reports via TASS.
"I want to tell you, citizens of Serbia, don't worry, although
the scenes are dramatic. No revolution is taking place; they will
not get away with any of this, and with a soft reaction, a peaceful
reaction, we are careful not to hurt any of the random
demonstrators," he emphasized.
Supporters of the opposition bloc "Serbia Against Violence," who
started a series of rallies outside the Republican Election
Commission in the center of Belgrade on the evening of December 18,
are trying to storm the city administration building. Demonstrators
used flagpoles to tear down the door as well as to break a window,
where they started throwing stones and beer cans. At the same time,
they are destroying CCTV cameras.
Earlier, the Serbian leader said that the opposition protests
and its provocative statements would have no result, as "power
changes only at elections" in Serbia. According to him, "no matter
what they try to do, there will be no violent change of power."
Opponents of the authorities say they disagree with the victory of
the ruling party-led coalition in the Belgrade city assembly
election.
