EU's Use Of Double Standard Hinders Yerevan-Baku Rapprochement

Abbas Ganbay
Tensions are palpable around the world, where a Western
coalition of countries continues to exert pressure on the more
vulnerable places in the global world order. Armenian-Azerbaijani
relations continue to be subject to criticism and pressure from
third countries. The West, seeking to take control of most aspects
of humanity's life activities, purely to build influence and
economic supremacy, moves from one conflict to another.
Given that, the South Caucasus has always been under the close
attention of the West because of the difficult accessibility of
this region, its rich resources, fertile lands, and most
importantly the economic way of communication. Once under the name
of fighting terrorism, the USA invaded Afghanistan and Iraq, and
placed its military bases and forces in many countries to fight
against "terror".
Today there is another coalition of forces of countries under
the European Union, which is similar to the U.S. in the deployment
of its forces, but under a different slogan "Observer Mission".
After the end of the Second Garabagh War, as well as
anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan resolutely undertook to
establish peace in the South Caucasus.
If there were no EU "observer missions" during the First and
Second Garabagh Wars and they were not as necessary as it is now,
why should the EU establish them in Armenia and in particular near
the border with Azerbaijan? The EU foreign ministers have decided
to increase the number of their EU civilian mission in Armenia from
138 to 209 people. This was announced by Josep Borrell, the EU
foreign policy chief, at a press conference following the meeting
of the EU foreign ministers. He called this increase in the number
of missions "important".
What could increase the size of the mission mean? Why is that
"important"? The West also used to call helping Ukraine in its war
with Russia "important", and we all know what that ultimately led
to. Now their "importance" is meaningless as all the "importance"
will not be delivered to Ukraine. Huge amounts of investment and
aid from EU countries into Ukraine are being stopped due to the
huge loss of weapons stocks and human power. The population of
Ukraine has considerably decreased, and women are already being
considered for military service. Armenia also tried to send women
to the war with Azerbaijan and even prepared detachments of
nine-year-old children with AK 47s.
Having held Ukraine hostage for a long time, the West has
managed to produce a huge amount of weapons to "support" Ukraine.
The US also supplied Ukraine with weapons. Based on the experience
of Ukraine, we can predict what kind of assistance the West will
give to Armenia.
Observer missions from the EU and other organisations have
already carried out their work in Armenia, and they have not
recorded anything. So maybe it is the West's patronage of Armenia,
which was in "brotherly" relations with Russia? We also know that
the US authorities have invested money in the development of mass
media in Armenia, therefore, the anti-Azerbaijani propaganda coming
from these media outlets.
A new dose of propaganda referred to the data of Fightrade24
service, according to which allegedly during the last week the
military transport aircraft Il-76 of the Azerbaijani Defence
Ministry 4K-78129 made flights to Serbia, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan.
Armenian media believe that the purpose of the flights is a hidden
arms build-up by Baku, where they (Armenians) remind that
Kazakhstan is Armenia's CSTO ally. Then why does CSTO member
Armenia buy weapons from the same France, which is a NATO member?
And if Pashinyan repeatedly spoke about his intention to conclude a
peace treaty with Azerbaijan, why the claims have not been
realized? Maybe the Western hands obstruct it.
Armenia's close rapprochement with the West may seem favorable
in terms of economy and military, but it will not be able to sit on
to two chairs, Russia will continue to pressure Yerevan in case of
Armenia's rapprochement with the West at every step, and use it to
circumvent EU sanctions.
"The West often helps its enemies while abandoning its allies.
Such double standards are being applied against Azerbaijan as
well."
This was said by Dr Mordechai Kedar, Israel's best-known expert
on the Arab world, and Iran, a former Lieutenant Colonel in the
Intelligence Corps of the Israel Defence Forces, in a tatya
published in the Jerusalem Post.
The article, entitled "The West's double standards", notes that
Azerbaijan and Armenia recently took a major step towards signing a
peace agreement: The parties agreed to build confidence and
mutually release prisoners. However, despite this important
achievement, many in the West continue to blame Baku, which is a
staunch ally of both the US and Israel.
It has been noted that while Azerbaijan is close to achieving
peace with Armenia, 60 U.S. Senators have pressured President Biden
to provide security assistance to Yerevan. Moreover, some time ago
the Senate even passed a resolution calling on the US to stop
military aid to Azerbaijan.
The Israeli professor emphasised that all this poses the
question: "If Washington wants to establish peace between Baku and
Yerevan, shouldn't it invest in peace initiatives in both
countries, rather than cut off aid to the other one when it wants
to support one? Doesn't such behaviour contradict the prospects for
peace between both countries?"
