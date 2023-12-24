Zain Cash Donates JD25,000 As Part Of Tkiyet Um Ali Campaign 'For You, Gaza'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Zain Cash has donated on Sunday a sum of JD25,000 to prepare food parcels for the residents of the Gaza Strip as part of Tkiyet Um Ali campaign“For You, Gaza”.

Zain Cash has allocated 1 per cent of every purchase made by its customers through its cards and wallet to support its recent campaign“Your Purchases are Good for You and Them”.

The company said that the funds will be directed to prepare emergency food parcels as part of the“For You, Gaza” campaign, delivered to families affected by the war in the region through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

The 150 food parcels have already been prepared. The launch of this campaign by Zain Cash is in line with its humanitarian duty and national role to provide relief to the people in Gaza, contribute to alleviating the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe they are facing, and support their resilience in the face of attacks perpetrated by the oppressive occupation forces.