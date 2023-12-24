NGO condemns ‘unparalleled’ murdering of reporters in Gaza strip

(MENAFN) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has sounded the alarm, denouncing an "unparalleled" surge in the killing of reporters covering Israel's war on Gaza. In a statement released on Thursday, the CPJ revealed that, within the first ten weeks of the conflict, more journalists have been killed than in any single country in a year since the organization began keeping records in 1992.



Since the commencement of the war on October 7, at least 68 media professionals have lost their lives, with 61 of them being Palestinian, four Israeli, and three Lebanese. Additionally, 15 journalists have been injured, including a photojournalist from AFP who suffered the traumatic loss of both legs while on duty.



The CPJ strongly condemned what it perceives as an "apparent pattern of targeting journalists and their families" by Israel. It highlighted specific cases, including one where a journalist was killed while unmistakably wearing press insignia in an area devoid of combat. Furthermore, the CPJ cited instances in which Israeli officials or Israel Defense Forces officers reportedly threatened journalists before their family members met tragic fates.



The report also detailed the arrest of at least 20 journalists by Israeli authorities, with three others currently missing. Several journalists have reported instances of abuse by IDF troops, including an incident during a live broadcast on CNN. A reporter from Al Mashahd TV claimed he was intentionally targeted and shot by an Israeli sniper, despite being clearly marked as press. This alleged retaliation followed his coverage of a disturbing incident where premature babies were left behind to perish at al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza after IDF forced staff evacuation without ambulances.



The CPJ's findings shed light on the challenging and perilous conditions journalists face in conflict zones, emphasizing the need for safeguarding press freedom and protecting those reporting on the ground. The organization's condemnation of the apparent targeting of journalists underscores the gravity of the situation and raises concerns about the impact on the coverage of the ongoing conflict.



