Harvard director has to get dismissed for plagiarism

(MENAFN) Harvard University's President, Dr. Claudine Gay, is facing increasing demands for her dismissal in the wake of a plagiarism scandal related to her 1997 Ph.D. dissertation. Political scientist Dr. Carol Swain, one of the academics whose work was allegedly plagiarized by Gay, took to social media on Thursday, urging Harvard to act swiftly and replace Gay to restore the institution's integrity.



The controversy unfolded when conservative activist Chris Rufo revealed evidence suggesting that Gay had copied material directly from other scholars in her dissertation titled 'Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Policies.' Subsequent investigations by the Washington Free Beacon reported 40 additional accusations of plagiarism against Gay, covering seven of her published works.



While an internal Harvard investigation acknowledged four "instances of inadequate citation," the university refrained from using the term "plagiarism" and cleared Gay of "research misconduct." Instead, Harvard officials stated that Gay would update her dissertation to include proper citations for the borrowed work.



Critics, including academics interviewed by CNN, argue that the university's handling of the case raises questions about the thoroughness of the investigation, especially given the potential complexity of plagiarism probes that can span months or years. Swain's social media post on Thursday emphasized the need for Harvard to dismiss Gay promptly and reject any defense of plagiarism, urging the university to appoint a new leader to guide it back toward credibility and integrity.



