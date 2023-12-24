Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupts again, leading to closure of Minangkabau airport

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupted once again, leading local authorities to temporarily shut down Minangkabau International Airport in West Sumatra province, as reported a by local media outlet.



The eruption, which occurred on Friday, was recorded by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) on a seismograph, registering a maximum amplitude of 40 on the Modified Mercalli (MM) Intensity Scale and lasting approximately 24 minutes.



Despite the intensity of the eruption, there have been no immediate reports of fatalities or damage to infrastructure. PVMBG head Hendra Gunawan noted that earthquake tremors preceded the volcanic activity, according to information from another media outlet.



In response to the situation, Gunawan advised both locals and tourists to steer clear of activities in the affected areas.



This recent eruption follows an incident earlier this month in which at least 23 people lost their lives due to Mount Merapi's volcanic activity. Authorities were also engaged in the rescue of over 50 climbers during that period.



Mount Merapi, known as one of the world's most active volcanoes, is situated on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.



Officials have consistently enforced a prohibition on residents and tourists from engaging in hiking activities within a 3-kilometer (1.86 miles) radius of its crater.

