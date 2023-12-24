Unidentified gunmen kill over 20 in attack near Burundi's western border

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident near Burundi's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, unidentified gunmen carried out an attack, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives.



The government reported on Saturday that an additional nine individuals were wounded in the village.



The attack took place on Friday evening in the Gatumba village in Burundi's Bujumbura district, "targeting mostly women and children," Jerome Niyonzima, who serves as the representative of the Burundian administration, stated in a declaration.



The attackers specifically targeted nine households, according to the statement.



Leader Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi strongly condemned the attack and, in a show of empathy, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.



Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by Red Tabara, which is a rebel group with roots in Burundi and currently based in eastern Congo.



This rebel faction, engaged in hostilities with Burundi's government since 2015, asserted that their actions resulted in the deaths of nine soldiers and one police officer.

