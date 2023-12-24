Israel-Hamas War Leaves Deep Psychological Wounds Among Gaza's Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 24 (IANS) As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is engaged in a tough battle with Hamas in Gaza -- killing more than 20,000 Palestinians including women and children -- the mental health of survivors especially children has remained traumatic.

After Hamas swarmed into South Israel on October 7 killing 1,200 people, the Israel army commenced air strikes while the IDF invaded Gaza on October 27, killing Palestinians.

The IDF carried out killings and revenge inside Gaza in which the major casualty remain children, including the infants.

Almost all the hospitals in Gaza have either been damaged or rendered dysfunctional by the incessant IDF aerial bombings. This has led to a catastrophic situation leaving thousands of Palestinians without any medical attention.

The psychological trauma and mental health issues faced by Palestinians cannot be fathomed and the doctors in Gaza -- who treated children facing the traumatic experience -- said that the mental health conditions of many children remains worse.

Dr Majid Al Qasmi who is running a clinic in central Gaza told IANS over phone that the condition of children is pathetic and they (children) may not be able to recover from this trauma during their lifetime.

He said that several children -- in the age group of 8-12 -- have faced situations wherein they escaped from death by a whisker. He said that many of these children have seen their dear and near ones dying in front of their eyes, leading to mental scars which they may be unable to erase from their memories.

“Ayesha Fatima (12) was living a happy life in central Gaza when the Israel army asked them to leave for south. The day she shifted to her uncle's residence in south, the IDF struck in south turning her uncle's place into rubble while killing the entire family,” Dr Qasmi said.

He said that the death of Fatima's relatives has led her to depression.

As per the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), thousands of children are facing psychological trauma due to the war in Palestine.

The displacement of Palestinians from north to central and then to southern Gaza has led to traumatic experiences among the Palestinians children.

A senior official told IANS that the situation in Gaza is wretched and the major casualties remain children.

“Several children need psychological and mental health support after they witnessed bloodbath. Many children have died under rubble. Even their bodies could not be retrieved. Siblings of these children have undergone psychological trauma. There are no proper facilities to their mental issues as almost all the hospitals have been destroyed,” the official said.

With no serious efforts coming up to end the war, the situation in Gaza has turned worse. There is a general feeling among Palestinians that there has to be an immediate international intervention to put an end to the children trauma.

