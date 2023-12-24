Qatar Press Center Approves 2024 Activities Plan And Activates Membership System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of the Qatar Press Center (QPC) held its eleventh meeting recently, where the Board discussed a number of decisions, plan for the next phase, schedule of events and activities.

The Board approved decisions, events and seminars that would contribute to providing intellectual and media activities with the aim of continuing to attract a wide segment of society.

In 2023, the center organized many events, seminars and training courses, in addition to issuance of many books. The center has set up plans to continue holding more events in 2024.

The Board members also discussed allowing Qatari media cadres to highlight their talents through the center's activities, by organizing exhibitions, workshops, seminars, lectures, and other activities that are compatible with the nature of the center's activity.

The Board decided that there would be a weekly evening session in which co-workers would meet, and it was proposed that it be held on Monday evening after the Maghrib prayer.

The Board reviewed a number of proposals and took appropriate decisions regarding them, the most important of which was agreeing to start activating the membership system at the Center and making it available to all media members in the State of Qatar.

The Board of Directors praised the cooperation of many local entities with the activities and events organized by the center, in particular the Media Development Department of the Qatar Media Corporation, the Qatar Red Crescent, and the Al Jazeera Media Institute, in addition to all media outlets, local newspapers, and electronic platforms for their contribution to highlighting the center's activities.

The Board members concluded their meeting by emphasizing support for all journalists and media professionals in their coverage of the war on Gaza, and continuing efforts to confront false and misleading news, with the Center being keen to follow developments related to supporting international efforts to ensure the safety of journalists in Palestine and the Arab world.