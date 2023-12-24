Drone Attack Hits Ship Off India's Coast

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (NNN-PTI) – A drone attack hit a ship, off India's coast in the Arabian Sea yesterday, local media reports said.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the attack caused an explosion and fire on the merchant ship. However, no casualties have been reported.

“UKMTO have received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel, causing an explosion and fire. Incident 200NM South West of Veraval, India. Fire extinguished, no casualties,” a statement issued by the UKMTO said.“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

Indian media reports said, the crew onboard included 20 Indians.

A local media report quoted Ambrey, a maritime security firm, as saying,“Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker ... was Israel-affiliated” and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.”

Reports said Indian Coast Guard and navy vessels were moving towards the merchant vessel.– NNN-PTI