Discover Canteen X: Dubai's hottest new dining pop up this DSF

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Looking for an amazing blend of delicious flavours, exciting entertainment, and incredible vibes? Look no further than Canteen X.



A brand new addition to Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Canteen X will bring a taste of Dubai, alongside epic experiences and activities, to Mushrif Park from 15 to 31 December 2023. Taking its cue from culinary veteran Beach Canteen, this innovative new dining pop will deliver great food and good times, all surrounded by nature, to become the ultimate hangout spot this month. Best of all, it’s free!



Launched in partnership between DSF, under Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), and its creative agency Brag, Canteen X brings an extra dimension to the city’s growing number of gastronomic treats for visitors this winter season. Taking place from 4pm to 1am, there are over 20 homegrown casual foodie concepts to explore across five different categories: Tuck into juicy sliders at Burgers Galore! featuring brands such as Maxzi the Good Food Shop, CRMBZ, Alien Burger, and BRGRS. Or head to the Sweet Station, home to delectable treats from Choco Fondue, House of Pops, Infuso Coffee, CraveBox, Chunk Bakehouse, Gelatone, and Boba Bae. Want a post-Gym fix? Head to the Protein Nation zone, which offers a savoury selection from The Meat Smokers, Mr. Crab, Sausage Saloon, and Medar. Dive into the Finger Food zone to satisfy their cravings with brands like Churros or Streat Fries, or immerse yourself in diverse flavours at the Taste The Culture zone, featuring Mamacita Latin Flavours, MiniBBQ, PizzaExpress, and Doloma.



Families will also be thrilled to discover a wide range of amazing activities specially curated for the little ones. From inflatables and trampolines to thrilling bungee experiences, there's no shortage of excitement for the kids to enjoy. But that's not all! There is also an extraordinary outdoor cinema experience exclusively designed for Canteen X. Set up in the parking area, this one-of-a-kind cinema will showcase family friendly movies, which guests can tune into from the comfort of their cars, creating a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars.









Canteen X is where all the cool kids are hanging out this December; whether you want to get your food on, hang out with your crew, or let the young ones burn some energy, we’ve got you covered. Check out the website for more information.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone

