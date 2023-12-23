Andhra Pradesh To Host Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform Chapter In January

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Dec 23 (KNN)

Andhra Pradesh is going to inaugurate a chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) by Niti Aayog in the month of January.

The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), overseeing the state's startup ecosystem, will act as the nodal agency for this WEP initiative.

Established in 2017 by NITI Aayog, WEP is a pivotal initiative by the Government of India dedicated to cultivating a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs.



Serving as a unified information and service aggregator, it enhances industry linkages and raises awareness of existing programs.

The WEP chapter in Andhra Pradesh aims to provide women entrepreneurs in the state with access to mentorship, skilling, compliance assistance, financial support, outreach programs, and a robust community network.

The entrepreneurial landscape of Andhra Pradesh reflects a dynamic ecosystem, comprising an estimated 33.87 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with a substantial majority represented by 33.74 lakh micro enterprises.



Notably, the state boasts a significant presence of women-led MSMEs, numbering at 8.38 lakh, contributing to Andhra Pradesh's share in female-owned enterprises, which stands at 6.8 per cent.



Among these, 6.63 lakh women entrepreneurs are self-financed, demonstrating a robust culture of independent business ownership.



Prior to the WEP AP chapter launch, a roundtable meeting was conducted by APIS and WEP in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.



The meeting saw participation from key figures in the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

WEP Mission Director Anna Roy elucidated on WEP's objectives, emphasising its role as a catalyst to bring together various stakeholders, including government, industry, and NGOs, to champion women entrepreneurship.



She highlighted WEP's multifaceted approach, breaking down information silos and creating a vibrant knowledge hub.

Anil Kumar Tentu, CEO of AP Innovation Society, revealed that APIS has been tasked with developing a website for the initiative and resource mapping.



The roundtable meeting provided insights into the current scenario and expectations of key players in the state's ecosystem, addressing various dimensions of women entrepreneurship through case studies and examples.

(KNN Bureau)