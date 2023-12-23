Max Opens Its 9Th Store At Tawar Mall

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Max Fashion, the largest value fashion brand in the Middle East, has opened its new store at Tawar Mall. With the latest opening, the number of Max stores has reached nine.

Spread over 24,000 sq ft, the Max store offers fashion apparel for women, children and men along with a wide range of non-apparel offerings of footwear, handbags and accessories.

“We have partnered with one of the leading influencers in the Mena region, Narins Beauty, who is the face of Max. With Narins, we are trying to reach out to young fashion-savvy customers. Narins has more than 22mn follower base across social media platforms,” a statement from Max said.

Speaking about the new Max store, Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head of Landmark Group Qatar, said that the group is excited about the expansion at Tawar Mall.“Max business in Qatar offering a great variety of stylish, Trendy and comfortable clothing options for Women, Children, and Men at an affordable price point,” he said.

The new collection includes a variety of dresses in prints, neutrals and vibrant hues for women along with co-ordinates for the season. A lot of floral print options, twirling options, multi-packs and sets for children. Shirts with Jacquard stripes, printed options, Oxfords, textured and embossed print T-shirts and much more for men. These coupled with the most stylish, elegant and trendy footwear, handbags and accessories options, make it the favourite fashion destination to go to.

Overall, Max Fashion's collection offers something for everyone, combining contemporary fashion trends to create a stylish and versatile collection.

