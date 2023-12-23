Azerbaijan, OIC Discuss Expand Cooperation In Humanitarian Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and
Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA)
Elmaddin Mehdiyev have met with OIC Assistant Secretary-General for
Humanitarian, Cultural, Social and Family Affairs, Ambassador Tarig
Ali Bakheet, Azernews reports.
Besides, the Director General of the Middle East and Africa, and
the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan participated in the
meeting as well.
The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, namely the
support that Azerbaijan could lend to OIC humanitarian activities
in different parts of the larger Muslim world, including in the
Sahel and Afghanistan, and other important issues on the bilateral
agenda of the OIC and Azerbaijan.
The two parties praised the current momentum in bilateral
relations and Azerbaijan's constructive contribution to the
realization of OIC goals in different sectors. They agreed to
continue the discussions and the exchange of visits to draw an
efficient road map liable to concretize their shared objectives in
different fields including alleviating the difficult conditions of
displaced persons and refugees, building capacities, and upholding
the solidarity-based approach among Member States highly cherished
by OIC. The OIC Assistant Secretary-General expressed confidence
that Azerbaijan, one of the most dynamically developing countries
of the Islamic world, would successfully host the UN COP29 climate
summit next year.
Tarig Ali Bakheet also met with Deputy Chairperson of
Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev.
