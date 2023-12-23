Slovakia To Hand Over 16 Ambulances To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is expected to receive 16 ambulances from the Slovak Republic.

The relevant statement was made by TASR , referring to Slovakia's Health Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There has been a war for almost two years just a few metres from our borders, and the government wants to help in this situation,” Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova noted.

In her words, the ambulances are fully equipped and ready to provide humanitarian care.

The above vehicles used to provide services to Slovak citizens.

“The acquisition of new vehicles has enabled us to declare the 16 ambulances superfluous assets of ZZS Bratislava and, in cooperation with the ministry, we've found a way for them to be used for the needs of our war-torn neighbor,” ZZS Bratislava director Robert Nadasky added.

Spis Catholic Charity will deliver the ambulances to Ukraine.