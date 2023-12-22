Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas Held By CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers Will End Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:18 am: Ripper Jayan's book to release today; HC grants 2-day parole



The release of Ripper Jayanandan's book, titled 'Pulari Viryum Munpe' will be held today. Jayanandan wrote the book while he was in jail after serving sentences in five murder cases. The book release event is scheduled to take place at the Ernakulam Press Club. Jayanandan was granted two-day parole by the High Court specifically for the book release.

9:10 am: Swearing ceremony of KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran as ministers to held on December 29

The decision on appointing Ganesh Kumar and Gannapalli Ramachandran as ministers will be made tomorrow. An announcement may be made during the Left Front meeting. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 29. Ganesh Kumar is expected to be assigned the transport department, while Gannapalli Ramachandran is likely to be given the port department. EP Jayarajan, the Left Front convener, had previously stated that the cabinet reshuffle would occur at the end of December following the Navakerala meeting.

8:48 am: Congress to hold protest at DGP Office today; security tightens in the city

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers will end today. The journey which started on the Kasaragod constituency on November 18 ends today after 35 days. On the official concluding day, Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in 5 constituencies today including Kovalam, Nemam, Kazhakoottam, Vattyoorkkav, and Thiruvananthapuram.



8:30 am: 3 policemen suspended during Mahila protest to DGP house

Three policemen were suspended during Mahila protest at DGP's house. An order was issued to take departmental action against the policemen. RRRF policemen Muralidhararan Nair, Mohammad Shebin and Sajin were suspended. The suspended order said that the police had opened the gate without the permission of the DGP or higher officials and the action had tarnished the name of the police.



Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, will end today

