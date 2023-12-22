Southampton Inn Is Open Throughout The Winter Festival Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southampton Inn Logo

Southampton Inn Premium King Room (Photo credit: Southampton Inn)

Enjoying the nearby beaches (photo credit: Southampton Inn)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Hamptons is a winter wonderland all of its own with beautifully decorated villages, cozy restaurants and some of the best boutiques anywhere for gift buying. This winter, why not plan a stay at the Southampton Inn, where there are a variety of activities alongside excellent winter rates.The 90 rooms at the Inn are situated in a Tudor style village set in acres of manicured lawns. They are spacious, comfortable and light-filled. Guests can enjoy nestling by the fire in The Library or snuggling under blankets and heat lamps while roasting 'smores at the fit pit. Delicious farm-to-table cuisine is available for breakfast every day at the Inn's award-winning restaurant and brunch on the weekends. Dinner is served across the road at the Plaza Cafe and dinner room service is available.All the shops, museums, boutiques, beaches, restaurants and coffee shops that line the Village of Southampton are at your fingertips and are within a few minutes walk. Fast, complimentary WiFi enables guests to stay connected when they choose to, and there's hours of free entertainment thanks to complimentary board games, Beside Reading® bags, pickleball, an indoor play area, bikes to rent and much moreAll guests staying between December 22 - 31st, 2023 can enjoy 23% off a connecting room, making it perfect for family stays. Looking to enjoy the festive spirit, come along to:●Christmas Eve Breakfast & Brunch on Sunday, December 24th, 2023 between 7:00am – 2:00pm.●Christmas Day Breakfast on Monday, December 25th, 2023 between 8:00am – 11:00am.●New Year's Eve Breakfast & Brunch on Sunday, December 31st, 2023 from 7:00am – 2:00pm●New Year's Day Brunch, served on Monday, January 1st, 2024 between 8:00am – 3:00pm, reservations required.All guests staying in December will receive Holiday Stockings with wonderful offers from local village retailers and suggestions on where to shop, dine and visit.The Southampton Inn is the best kept secret in the Hamptons. Charming accommodation at the heart of the Hamptons, giving you access to all the Hamptons has to offer at an incredible price. Whether it's walking on the beaches, outdoor ice skating, visiting museums or catching a Holiday Light show, a stay at the Southampton Inn is the perfect winter escape for all.

