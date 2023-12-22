NIA Deploys Team To Probe Poonch Terror Attack Site As Security Forces Launch Extensive Search Operation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the tragic terrorist ambush that claimed the lives of five army personnel and injured two others in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security forces swiftly initiated a massive cordon and search operation. A four-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the attack site to investigate the ghastly incident.

The operation, spanning the forested regions, involved rigorous aerial monitoring and the utilization of sniffer dogs to track down the assailants responsible for the assault on two Army vehicles. An official disclosed that a substantial cordon and search operation commenced in the area, following an overnight cordon as part of the extensive efforts to locate and neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. The terrorists allegedly also took to social media, releasing pictures from the attack site, showcasing the use of US-made M4 carbine assault rifles.

The M4 carbine rifles, created in the 1980s in the United States, are gas-operated, lightweight, and magazine-fed. They serve as the primary infantry weapon for the US Armed Forces and have been embraced by more than 80 other nations.

These assault rifles excels in close-quarters combat, offering exceptional maneuverability. Its accuracy, reliability, and adaptability to diverse combat scenarios make it a sought-after choice among military and law enforcement professionals.

In the Kashmir region, security forces have seized four M4 rifles with steel bullets from slain Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists since 2016. These steel bullets can cause severe damage and pierce through vehicles and various protective barriers.