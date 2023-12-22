Ooty to Munnar, 7 hill stations in South India for New Year getaway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South India has some lovely hill stations that are popular New Year's Eve getaways. Here are seven hill locations in South India where you may ring in the New Year among breathtaking scenery.



A lesser-known gem, Horsley Hills is a hill station offering a tranquil environment and scenic landscapes. Celebrate New Year's amidst its rolling hills and pleasant weather.

Yercaud is a quaint hill station offering a serene ambiance for New Year celebrations away from the city's hustle.

Wayanad is an enchanting hill station. Spend New Year's exploring its natural attractions like waterfalls, caves, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Famous for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and waterfalls, Coorg offers a tranquil setting for New Year celebrations.



Kodaikanal, in the Palani Hills, is known for its beautiful lakes, woods, and views. It's perfect for a quiet New Year's trip.

Known for its sprawling tea estates, misty hills, and cool climate, Munnar is a serene hill station offering a tranquil escape for New Year celebrations amidst nature's splendor.

Popular hill resort Ooty has beautiful tea estates, tranquil lakes, and a lovely temperature. Spend New Year's in the Nilgiri Hills and appreciate local culture and scenery.