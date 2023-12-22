Harrdy Sandhuâ€Tms Â€ ̃In My Feelingsâ€TM Tour Makes An Unforgettable Debut In Mumbai With Imperial Blue Superhit Nights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 20th December 2023: The lively metropolis of Mumbai came alive as the ever-so-charming Harrdy Sandhu took the stage in the second city, captivating the audience as part of the 'In My Feelings' tour in partnership with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. After an enthralling night in Indore, Harrdy Sandhu orchestrated a symphony of emotions through his electrifying performance in Mumbai on December 16th.



Seagramâ€TMs Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, a trailblazer in the live music industry of India, continues its legacy by collaborating with Harrdy Sandhu. Through this iconic partnership, the singer is bringing an international concert vibe to India and has introduced groundbreaking hydraulic effects for the first time. Accompanied by a dynamic troupe of dancers, his performance left the audience mesmerized and yearning for more.



â€œThe concert in Mumbai was a massive success, with the audienceâ€TMs energy and enthusiasm reinforcing Imperial Blueâ€TMs core philosophy of embracing life with a smile. After the superhit show in Indore, Mumbai unfolded with grandeur and spectacle. Imperial Blue Superhit Nights is a truly special platform that is dedicated to providing an immersive experience that actively engages our target audience with electrifying musical performances. The triumphant outcome of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has enabled us to continuously build stronger connections with our consumers. We eagerly look forth to the the continued success of Harrdyâ€TMs tour and the creation of more unprecedented milestones,â€ added Ishwindar Singh, General Manager â€“ Marketing, Pernod Ricard India.



Harrdy Sandhu shared his excitement for the tour, and said, â€œPerforming in the enchanting city of Mumbai has been nothing short of a dream. This collaboration with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has paved the way for my nationwide tour, and the energy from the incredible crowd was truly exhilarating. The passion and sheer love for music in Mumbai was mind-blowing. I'm eagerly anticipating the same fervor in the upcoming cities. With the â€ ̃In My Feelingsâ€TM tour, my goal is to ensure that my fans have one of the most unforgettable experiences of their lives."



After an exceptionally successful tour debut in Indore, and Mumbai, Harrdy will be setting the stage ablaze in Kolkata on December 24th, Jaipur on December 31st, and Pune on January 20th, 2024. Dates for Bhubaneswar and Gurugram will be announced shortly. Tickets for the tour concert will be available for purchase on Paytm Insider.





About Seagram's Imperial Blue



Seagram's Imperial Blue is one of the leading brands of Pernod Ricard India. With the brand philosophy of celebrating the lighter side of life, Imperial Blue is positioned around 'menisms' - men idiosyncrasies expressed through humor. The brand, with its tagline Because, Men Will Be Men', is widely known for its iconic and timeless communication. It is for the young, confident optimists who believe in living in the moment by embracing life with a smile.

