OIC Delegation Visits Azerbaijani Ministry Of Culture

A delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tariq Bakit visited the Ministry of Culture on December 21, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov welcomed the guests, noted that relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan are developing, and emphasised that there are new opportunities for cooperation in the cultural field.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and kind words, Bakit stated that the organisation attaches great importance to relations with our country. He also noted that the OIC has always been on the side of justice during the occupation of Garabagh. At the meeting, the organisation was informed about the large-scale repair and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the direction of restoring the destroyed cultural heritage in Garabagh. In turn, the guests noted that in the near future they expect to organise joint international events in the cultural sphere in Shusha and expressed their joy over the implementation of OIC resolutions.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the current projects on the bilateral agenda, including the events planned within the project "Shusha: Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024" and the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue to be held in our country within the framework of the Baku Process.

At the end, souvenirs were handed out as keepsakes.