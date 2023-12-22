OIC Delegation Visits Azerbaijani Ministry Of Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tariq Bakit visited the Ministry of
Culture on December 21, Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov welcomed the guests,
noted that relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan are developing,
and emphasised that there are new opportunities for cooperation in
the cultural field.
Expressing gratitude for the reception and kind words, Bakit
stated that the organisation attaches great importance to relations
with our country. He also noted that the OIC has always been on the
side of justice during the occupation of Garabagh. At the meeting,
the organisation was informed about the large-scale repair and
reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the
direction of restoring the destroyed cultural heritage in Garabagh.
In turn, the guests noted that in the near future they expect to
organise joint international events in the cultural sphere in
Shusha and expressed their joy over the implementation of OIC
resolutions.
Within the framework of the meeting, the sides also exchanged
views on the current projects on the bilateral agenda, including
the events planned within the project "Shusha: Cultural Capital of
the Islamic World 2024" and the VI World Forum of Intercultural
Dialogue to be held in our country within the framework of the Baku
Process.
At the end, souvenirs were handed out as keepsakes.
