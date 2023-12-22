Turkey Announces E-Visa Facility For Pakistani Travelers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Turkey has recently declared the issuance of e-visas for Pakistani citizens, offering a convenient electronic travel permit for those planning tourism or business visits to Turkey.
The new e-Visa system allows applicants to effortlessly complete the entire application process online, ensuring a time-saving and efficient experience. Families can apply together through Turkey's official website or app, simplifying the application process.
It's important to note that for extended stays, such as for work or education, individuals must apply for a residence permit or related visa through the official Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.
