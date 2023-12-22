Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 21, Russian troops killed three residents of the Donetsk region and injured nine others.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On December 21, Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region in Toretsk. Another nine people were injured over the day. In addition, we managed to establish information about one person who was injured earlier - in Avdiivka," he noted.

Three killed, five injured as Russians drop aerial bombs onregion's Toretsk

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the head of the RMA, the Russian army has killed at least 1,795 people in the region and injured at least 4,394 others. This does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the enemy launched one missile and 61 air strikes, fired 71 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.