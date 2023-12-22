Minister Of Culture Honours Sponsors Of QND Events At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday honoured the sponsors of Qatar National Day events at the main stage of Darb Al Saai 2023.

The Minister thanked the sponsors who contributed to the success of the National Day events since this national occasion represents a great opportunity to highlight the Qatari authentic heritages, as well as the national identity and rich cultures.

He honoured the representatives of the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), Qatar National Bank (QNB) which is named as 'Al Serdal', as well as Al Rayyan for Media and Marketing Company and Qatar Islamic Bank“Al Ghais”.

The Minister also honoured representatives from Qatar Fuel Company, United Development Company (UDC Qatar), Qatar Development Bank, Al Abdulghani Motors, Masraf Al Rayan, ELAN Group Qatar, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co, Al Baladi Holding and Al Hazm Projects. The list of sponsors also included QatarEnergy, Qatar Airways and Dolphin Energy Limited.

Sponsoring the Qatar National Day by those companies and groups comes to realize the vision of the National Day that advocates for promoting loyalty, synergy, unity, and pride of Qatari national identity, stemming from the values of the organizing committee which include engagement, inspiration, innovation and transparency.