Danakil to Atacama: 7 places on Earth that feel like other planets

Earth harbors sites so surreal they defy belief. The Danakil Depression's alien heat, Salar de Uyuni's mirrored expanse, and Antelope Canyon's ethereal beauty transport us. Let's find out 7 places on earth that have landscapes which feel like from another planet

Known for its extreme heat, colorful mineral deposits, and active volcanoes, the Danakil Depression is often compared to the surface of Mars

The world's largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni, creates a stunning mirror effect during the rainy season. The vast, flat expanse, combined with the thin layer of water

Located in Arizona, Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon known for its smooth, flowing rock formations and stunning play of light and shadows

Atacama Desert landscapes resemble surface of Mars. The Valle de la Luna in particular is famous for its barren, red terrain closely resembles Martian landscapes

Cappadocia is famous for its unique rock formations, fairy chimneys, and cave dwellings. The surreal landscape, shaped by volcanic activity, gives the impression of an alien world

Located in Nambung National Park in Western Australia, the Pinnacles are limestone formations that protrude from the desert floor, it creates an alien like atmosphere

The Tsingy are sharp limestone formations that create a unique landscape in western Madagascar. The word Tsingy translates to where one cannot walk barefoot