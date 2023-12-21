Anand Pandit 60Th Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol And Others Make Dashing Appearance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anand Pandit celebrated his 60th birthday and top Bollywood actors made their dashing appearance. From 'Dunki' star Shah Rukh Khan to 'Fighter' star Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Salman Khan and others made head turn. Check out their looks!

Shah Rukh Khan, in his black suave suit made a dashing appearance at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. His latest movie 'Dunki' which released yesterday is garnering heartfelt praise from fans as well as critics

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel also attended Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash in a stylish short dress

'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black ensemble as he attended the birthday bash of Anand Pandit

Salman Khan made an appearance wearing a black coat and trousers over a blue shirt looking dapper as usual

Kartik Aaryan posed alongside Anand Pandit as he made an appearance at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

Sonnalli Seygall looked stunning in this red slit gown looking at Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday bash. She looked beautiful

Kajol attended the 60th birthday bash of Anand Pandit in a starry silver saree looking beautiful as ever

Anand Pandit posed along with his wife at his 60th birthday bash. He wore a black ensemble looking dapper