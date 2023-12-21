Church Of Scientology Of Ventura Commemorates The 75Th Anniversary Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - December 10 marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world's premier human rights document. In celebration of this milestone, the Church of Scientology of Ventura held a human rights open house and conference featuring guest speaker Regina Hatcher-Crawford, president of Ventura County NAACP. The theme of the presentation was freedom and equality for all.







Caption: Conference and open house at the Church of Scientology Ventura marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ms. Crawford, a civil rights activist for more than 40 years, addressed such tough issues as inadequate education, homelessness and other inequalities affecting entire segments of our society.“Every person has dignity and value. Human rights are living a life free from fear, harassment and discrimination. Human rights are your freedom.”

Although the UDHR was adopted 75 years ago, current news reveals horrific abuses and violations of the rights enshrined in the document: poverty and hunger, human trafficking, religious repression and war.

While the United States Department of State estimates the number of individuals trafficked into the U.S. each year to be 18,000, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act suggests this figure to actually be approximately 50,000 per year.

Scientology Churches and their members believe human rights education can create social change. They are inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who stated that“human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

To accomplish this change, Scientology Churches and Scientologists sponsor one of the world's most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives, United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights . These nonprofits aim to create a sea change by teaching people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 articles of the UDHR.

“For the sake of and well-being of our community, and future generations, we must make human rights known and applied equally to all,” said Bobbi Grantham, public affairs director of the Church of Scientology of Ventura.“The articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must be made a fact of life everywhere.”

