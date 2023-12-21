Delhi Govt To Introduce 'Anywhere Registration' Policy For Properties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Revenue Department of Delhi government has decided to introduce the 'Anywhere Registration' policy for properties in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the policy, if people want to register their properties, they can go to any Sub-Registrar Office in Delhi. Now, individuals will not be restricted to a specific Sub-Registrar Office for property registration.

To buy or sell property in Delhi, people need to visit the Sub-Registrar Office. Whether it's a property transaction or registering the property through other means, one has to go to the Sub-Registrar Office.

"Many complaints about the Sub-Registrar Office often reach Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. One complaint is that in many Sub-Registrar Offices, there are long queues and it takes a long time to book an appointment," said the official.

"Another complaint that often comes in is of prevalent corruption in many Sub-Registrar Offices. There are middlemen outside the offices who demand money, and people are forced to pay these middlemen to get their registry work done in the same office. To address these issues, the Revenue Department has initiated this new policy," said the official.

All Sub-Registrars in Delhi will now function as Joint Sub-Registrars, and their jurisdiction will cover entire Delhi.

"So, anyone residing in Delhi can make an online appointment for property registration at any of the 22 Sub-Registrar Offices in Delhi," said the official.

"For the benefit, convenience, and transparency of the people of Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government is implementing the 'Anywhere' registration policy. The Chief Minister has approved this scheme, and the file has been sent to the Lt Governor for notification," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/pgh