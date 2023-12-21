Soccer Fans Arriving At Stadium In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Share Impressions (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21.
Soccer fans
have arrived at the stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, where the
historic game between 'Qarabag FK' and 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army)
will take place, Trend reports.
The fans have shared their impressions ahead of the game.
They expressed great joy at participating in such a historical
event.
