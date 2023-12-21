Coming Soon: A New City Called Third Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to redefine the boundaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the establishment of the New Town Development Authority (NTDA). 'Third Mumbai' promises to be a dynamic hub fostering economic vitality and contributing substantially to the region's growth.

MMRDA's 'Third Mumbai' promises to be a dynamic hub fostering economic vitality and contributing substantially to the region's growth.

This initiative aims to create a 'Third Mumbai', encompassing areas like Ulwe, Pen, Panvel, Uran, Karjat, and surrounding regions.

It is envisioned to be a well-developed urban centre featuring residential zones, commercial complexes, data centers, knowledge parks, and financial institutions.

Approximately 200 villages, including 80-90 villages within the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), are expected to be integrated into the new city.

The objective is to establish robust infrastructure, including a comprehensive public transportation system, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the nation's GDP.

Plans include the development of a second Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Kharghar, offering around 150 hectares of land as a dedicated commercial zone.

To improve connectivity to the outskirts, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is progressing with the ₹812 crore Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor;

expected by December 2025

The development of 'Third Mumbai' aligns with discussions between MMRDA and NITI Aayog,

The development of 'Third Mumbai' is aimed at elevating Mumbai's GDP from $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030.

The new city is seen as a pivotal element in the collaborative effort to boost economic and commercial activities in and around Mumbai.