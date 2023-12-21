Hamas turns down Israel truce bid

(MENAFN) In the latest development in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hamas has reportedly turned down an Israeli proposal to halt hostilities in exchange for the release of approximately 40 captives, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The Palestinian militant group asserts that talks regarding the hostages can only commence if Israel ends its ongoing assault on Gaza first.



The WSJ report indicates that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, has arrived in Cairo for discussions with Egypt's intelligence chief and other local officials involved in mediating the conflict. Unnamed Egyptian officials revealed that Israel had stipulated the release of several dozen hostages, including all remaining women and children, as part of the proposed agreement. In return, Israel was reportedly willing to cease its offensive on Gaza for a week and permit increased humanitarian aid into the enclave.



A notable aspect of these talks is the inclusion, for the first time, of representatives from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another influential Gaza-based Islamist paramilitary organization, according to the WSJ article. However, both PIJ and Hamas have insisted that Israel implement a ceasefire before engaging in negotiations on any potential deal.



Additionally, they are demanding the release of all Palestinian prisoners as a condition for freeing over 100 hostages held in Gaza. Israel currently holds thousands of Palestinians in custody.



The backdrop to these discussions involves the aftermath of a week-long truce negotiated last month between Israel and Hamas, resulting in the release of more than 105 captives in exchange for West Jerusalem freeing 240 Palestinians. Unfortunately, the ceasefire collapsed as both sides accused each other of violating the agreement, prolonging the complex and fraught dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



