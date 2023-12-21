               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's DO-DEM LLC And Multipack Sign Agreement


12/21/2023 3:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan's DO-DEM LLC and Multipack have signed an agreement, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107638709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search