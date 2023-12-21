Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Adopts Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has adopted a statement on holding extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Gafar Asgarzade said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the extraordinary XXVI General Assembly of the Organization.

He stated that the Society is behind President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy this time around.

The extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is being held.

The meeting, having around 400 attendees, is expected to conclude with the adoption of a final statement.

