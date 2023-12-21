Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Adopts Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijan
Red Crescent Society has adopted a statement on holding
extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, Vice
President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Gafar Asgarzade
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the extraordinary XXVI General Assembly of the
Organization.
He stated that the Society is behind President Ilham Aliyev's
candidacy this time around.
The extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society is being held.
The meeting, having around 400 attendees, is expected to
conclude with the adoption of a final statement.
