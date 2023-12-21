Israel Plans Ground Attack On Lebanon: British Newspaper

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

(Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Despite international efforts, particularly by Western countries, to prevent an escalation of tensions between Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Israeli army and to avoid dragging Lebanon into a full-scale war, reports indicate a new scenario and the likelihood of widespread ground conflict between the two countries.

The British newspaper The Times, citing an Israeli military official, wrote that what happened in Gaza cannot be compared with what Hezbollah can do in the north.

Referring to Israel's plans for a ground attack on Lebanon, he added that the decision to start cross-border ground operations rests with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, and his military government.

Prior to the publication of this report, some Israeli officials had called for the expulsion of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon to the north of the Litani River.

Netanyahu's government has emphasized that Hezbollah will not remain in southern Lebanon.

Israeli officials have stressed that after the end of the current war in Gaza, they cannot accept a 'mild ceasefire' with Hezbollah.

Since the start of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th, about 86,000 Israelis have fled from border areas adjacent to the Lebanese border to safer locations.

Daniel Haggari, a spokesman for the Israeli army, noting that the country's army eliminated several Hezbollah fighters on Tuesday,

said: 'Hezbollah continues to act as a defender of the Daesh-affiliated Hamas and endangers Lebanon and its citizens.'

On Tuesday, the Israeli army responded to the launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon by attacking several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including weapon depots and rocket launchers.

