Egypt's Parliament Approves Oil Exploration, Production Deal With Lukoil Overseas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Egyptian
parliament, approved a draft law authorizing Minister of Petroleum
Tarek El-Molla to enter into a contract with Egyptian General
Petroleum Corporation and Lukoil Overseas for oil exploration and
production in the desert in the east of the country, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
The agreement is implemented as part of the Egypt's oil and gas
sector development strategy, Chairman of the Defense and National
Security Committee in the Egyptian parliament Ahmed El-Awadi
said.
Lukoil is already implementing a series of oil and gas projects
in Egypt.
MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107636839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.