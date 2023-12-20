Howard D. Blazek Releases New Book“The Change Center” Unveiling A Roadmap For Personal Transformation.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Change Center

A Captivating Story of Winning Personal Battles on Mental Illness and Rising Above It.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Established author Howard D. Blazek is proud to announce the release of his latest ground-breaking book,"The Change Center." This highly anticipated work promises to inspire, enlighten, and guide readers on a transformative journey towards personal and professional growth.In"The Change Center", Blazek delves into the complex and nuanced topics of psychology and mental illness. This historical memoir takes readers back 50 years to when Blazek started writing this book in a psychiatric ward. Through an intimate and deeply personal account of his own experiences and struggles with mental health, Blazek offers a valuable perspective on how change impacts not only us but also those around us. He narrates intricate occurrences, struggles, and obstacles, providing readers with a unique glimpse into a narrative that is often concealed. The transformative journey he takes readers on helps them overcome their challenges and gain lasting realizations."This is my story," said Howard D. Blazek."This book would be helpful to anyone interested in psychology or who has been touched by mental illness. I hope to instill a sense of wonder in the readers regarding the experiential possibilities of each of us and the resilience of the human spirit.""The Change Center" is available in print and digital formats on [author's website, major online retailers, and select bookstores]. For more information about Howard D. Blazek and his work, visit [author's website or social media profiles].Howard D. Blazek is an accomplished author, psychologist, and motivational consultant renowned for his insights into psychology and personal growth. With a diverse background and a passion for empowering individuals, Blazek has inspired countless individuals to embrace change as a catalyst for positive transformation. Blazek's previous works, such as the extensive guide"Wellness Activities & Insights," have provided readers with practical techniques and engaging activities to improve their well-being.The Change Center is available on Amazon and Barnes &Noble;Contact Info:Name: Howard D. BlazekEmail: ...Website: howardblazekAbout the AuthorHoward D. Blazek is a former high school teacher (math, Russian, psychology) and systems analyst. After receiving a doctoratein Education, he was the evaluator of a federally funded county-wide demonstration project and a manager in a large health& welfare fund. He finished his career as a freelance consultant, providing instructional design and documentation servicesto over 50 clients. He returned to graduate school in his late 20s, receiving a full 4-year fellowship to a major university. Itwas a dream come true. He would become that great psychologist of his dreams, or would he? Instead, he would wake up ina hospital bed not knowing who or where he was. In his delusion, he would realize he was in a Change Center and would bereprocessed.

Howard Blazek

Authorunit

