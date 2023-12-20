Vlei Launches New Website In Austria: Vlei.At

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maria KarjalainenVIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- vLEI is delighted to announce the launch of its localized platform in Austria. The introduction of vlei is a strategic move by vLEI to broaden its influence and deepen understanding of the Verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) in the Austrian market. The vlei website is now available in German, offering a localized experience tailored specifically to the Austrian market. The vLEI initiative, launched by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) in 2020, is designed to facilitate immediate and automated identity verification among entities in various sectors worldwide.Maria Karjalainen, the Marketing Manager at vLEI, commented on the launch: "Introducing vLEI underscores our commitment to delivering thorough, easily accessible localized information about the vLEI system. This new website is set to be a vital source of information for Austrian organizations and individuals seeking comprehensive insights into the role of vLEI in digital trust and identity authentication."About the Verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI):The vLEI represents an advanced digital version of the conventional Legal Entity Identifier (LEI). It introduces a uniform approach to authenticating digital identities and linking them to official organizational positions. The foundation of the vLEI system lies in the concepts of Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). These principles empower entities to manage and distribute their identity information in a secure, transparent manner. With vLEI it is possible to tie physical persons to organizational identities enabling transparency and authenticity.About vLEI:As a hub of information, vLEI focuses on delivering comprehensive and accessible content regarding the vLEI system. Its mission is to enlighten and educate a worldwide audience on the significance of digital identity validation in fostering trust and transparency within the digital economic landscape.

