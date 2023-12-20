Renowned Technologist And Author Riko Radojcic Unveils High-Stakes Technothriller, FA Confidential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlock the Secrets of Silicon Fab Sabotage in Riko Radojcic's "FA Confidential": A High-Octane Ride into the Heart of Global Intrigue and Technology Espionage

UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dive into the heart of high-tech business and international intrigue with Riko Radojcic 's latest hard-science technothriller, "FA Confidential ." Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, this page-turner promises a gripping narrative akin to the works of Clancy, weaving together historical fiction, alternate reality, and sci-fi."FA Confidential" takes readers on a suspenseful journey through the real-world intricacies of high-tech business and global espionage. Cedric Dyson, a Failure Analyses (FA) engineer, finds himself at the center of a technological mystery. Investigating why chips from a state-of-the-art factory aren't functioning as intended, Dyson unravels a shocking truth: that his facility has been sabotaged. As the stakes escalate, and with military options on the table, the story hurtles toward the brink of World War III.Riko Radojcic, a man blessed with a diverse and fulfilling life, shares his unique perspective through "FA Confidential." Born in post-war Yugoslavia, Radojcic's life experiences span continents, from Asia and Africa to the United Kingdom and the United States. With a BSc and PhD in Electronic Engineering and Solid-State Physics, Radojcic enjoyed a successful career in the semiconductor industry before transitioning to writing. His previous works include "Between the Titans," "Between the Dragons," and "Start Up," each offering a distinctive blend of storytelling and technical insight.Other novels by Riko Radojcic:. "Between the Titans" (Fulton Books, 2020). "Between the Dragons" (Fulton Books, 2021). "Start Up" (Open Books, 2022). "FA Confidential" (Open Books, 2023)Radojcic, now a retired technologist, discovered his love for writing and aims to bring an appreciation of semiconductor technology to non-expert readers. "FA Confidential" emerges as a thrilling blend of current world affairs and chip technology, providing readers with an entertaining yet enlightening experience.Primary Message: "FA Confidential" not only delivers a gripping thriller but also serves as a gateway to understanding complex world affairs and the fascinating realm of chip technology. Radojcic guarantees that readers, after enjoying the book, will find newspaper headlines and techno-babble about Si chips more comprehensible."FA Confidential" is now available at major online bookstores and can be purchased through the publishers website.

