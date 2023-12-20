Egypt declares prolongation of oil exploration rights with Russia’s Lukoil in Eastern Desert

(MENAFN) Egypt's Petroleum Ministry is predicted to prolong an agreement with Russia’s Lukoil for the expansion of the West Esh El-Milaha exception, an essential reserve for the Egyptian energy business, in the Easten Desert.



The firm’s quarter-century expansion career contract in the region just terminated, resulting in this decision, as a news portal described on Tuesday.



In accordance with the new arrangement, Lukoil will be given a franchise contract with a five-year condition, and the choice of renewal will be determined by voting in the Egyptian House of Representatives.



Alluding to an Egyptian newspaper, the report stated that Lukoil will maintain funding the Esh El-Milaha Petroleum Company, a collaborative enterprise between the Russian firm and Egyptian goods.



It added: “This includes financing the work programme and covering the costs of the entire Egyptian workforce involved in the project. The ministry highlighted the financial importance of this arrangement, as it saves the Egyptian authority from bearing these significant expenses.”



Lukoil has contributed to the project for twenty-one years now.



