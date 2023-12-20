(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded 292 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 205 of them posthumously.

Zelensky awards 292 more defenders with state awards, 205 of them posthumously

The corresponding decrees No. 824/2023 , No. 825/2023 , No. 826/202 , No. 827/2023 were published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reported.

According to the document, the military were awarded for personal courage in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selflessly performing military duty.

The Ukrainian defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, II and III degrees, Danylo Halytskyi and 'For Courage', II and III degrees, medals 'For Military Service to Ukraine', 'For Saved Life', 'For Meritorious Service', III degree and 'To the Defender of the Fatherland'.

Umerov, Zaluzhnyi and Syrskyi presentto Ground Forces soldiers

As reported, on December 18, the President awarded 384 officers, sergeants and privates of the National Guard, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, one hundred of them posthumously.