‘MUSIC AT THE BOARDWALK’ BRINGS RISING-STAR PERFORMANCES TO ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- Alto ) The six-month music extravaganza, which launched on 10 November and is taking place across Abu Dhabi, features the ‘Let the Stars Shine’ singing contest in collaboration with Music Travel Love



54 weekly performances by young and emerging artists across the city showcases the UAE’s abundance of talent and diverse music landscape – until 27 April



Abu Dhabi, UAE; 20 December 2023: Music at the Boardwalk has returned for its second edition with an exciting line-up of artists and an expanded number of locations across Abu Dhabi City. The six-month event is free for all ages and is designed to showcase the UAE’s abundance of talent and diverse musical landscape, shining a spotlight on young and upcoming artists.



This year’s edition features last year's favourites, such as Ibby VK, Suzan Sadek, Maya Mashhour, Donia, Bait Al Oud, Amjad Shakir, and Sarah Felulla, along with new talents like Lina Ammor, Semi L, Vaughn Prangley, Bea Kadri, Jaime Wrecs, Nurzy, and many more.



Expect a musically diverse experience featuring singer-songwriters, instrumentalists, and bands, where genres span from versatile covers and pop to acoustic, indie, country, soft rock, soul, and jazz, performed in Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and beyond.



As part of the event’s mission to make music accessible to everyone, and to offer artists a platform to kick-start their careers, Music at the Boardwalk has partnered with popular online cover band Music Travel Love for the ‘Let the Stars Shine’ singing contest, with the winner having the opportunity to shoot a music video in Abu Dhabi alongside international social media sensations.



The resulting video showcases the universality of music and the beauty of Abu Dhabi and will be launched as part of a YouTube series, with the aim of surpassing the 19 million views achieved by the ‘Stand by Me’ collaborative video produced last year by Music Travel Love in collaboration with Experience Abu Dhabi and The Fridge. ‘Stand by Me’ features some of the UAE’s finest artists selected from the Music at the Boardwalk project, including Arqam AlAbri, Donia, Mariam Ashour, and Suzan Sadek.



Clint Moffatt, Music Travel Love, commented: “We are delighted to once again be partnering with Experience Abu Dhabi and judge the ‘Let the Stars Shine’ competition. We are always in awe of the talent which comes from the region and look forward to being part of showcasing it to the world.”



Music at the Boardwalk will take place at locations across Abu Dhabi until 27 April 2024, including during Ramadan. Performances take place from 5 - 9pm every weekend at venues including Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Yas Mall, Yas Bay, Corniche and many more.



For more information, artists wishing to be considered for performance, and to see the full event line-up as it’s released, follow Music at the Boardwalk on Instagram:



Music at the Boardwalk is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Let the Stars Shine is presented by Music Travel Love and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.





