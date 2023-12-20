National Day: A Time To Honour Qatar's Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri affirmed that Qatar National Day serves as a significant occasion to draw inspiration from the legacy of the nation's founder, the late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, and honour Qatar's glory and commemorate the nation's achievements across various political, economic, cultural, sports, and humanitarian fronts.

In an exclusive statement to QNA on the occasion of Qatar National Day, Minister of Labour extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and wishing for the country's continued progress, prosperity, and stability.

The Minister stressed the commitment to strive confidently to achieve greater milestones across various sectors in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Minister noted the tangible accomplishments achieved under H H the Amir's wise leadership in various fields and the journey towards more. Qatar has become a role model, showcasing the dedication of its loyal people to their homeland through hard work and sincere cooperation, ensuring a future filled with prosperity.

He said that Qatar's election as the President of the 111th session of the International Labour Conference (ILO) and as the Chairman of the 99th session of the Arab Labour Organisation's Board of Directors is a testament to Qatar's accomplishments across various labour-related sectors.

Its high-level presence at the 111th ILO session affirms Qatar's diplomatic, economic, and labour successes, despite attempts at defamation and false accusations in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 concerning workers.

Regarding the labour sector, the Minister explained that since defining its responsibilities in 2021, the Ministry of Labour has been diligently working on several key aspects. These include the qualification, training, and skill development of the national workforce, providing suitable employment opportunities in the private sector, enhancing the work environment, and attracting skilled foreign labour. The ministry has also been continuously updating and developing to digitize its services.

He pointed out that, within the framework of developing and qualifying the national workforce and increasing their employment in the private sector, the Ministry of Labour launched the“Istamer” platform, and implemented various training and qualification programs with private sector establishments, which contributed to the employment of 2092 citizens in private sector establishments from the beginning of the year until December.

The Minister further explained that the ministry is implementing seven initiatives to attract and classify foreign labour, including the launch of the Private Sector Occupation Classification Guide and the labour rotation program, and the provision of various work permits based on workers skill levels.

Improving the policies and procedures of labour recruitment agencies is one of the ministry's top priorities, aiming to find solutions to the most significant challenges facing Qatari society and the ministry's efforts to enhance the working environment and protect the rights of employers, he highlighted.