Gurugram: Govt School Students Get Winter Items Under Project 'Paathshala'

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 20 (IANS) To extend its support to 10,000 underprivileged students of government schools in Gurugram, Signature Global Foundation provides essential winter items under its project "Paathshala".

The foundation aims to reach as many as one lakh underprivileged students to extend its support.

As part of its CSR activity, the foundation has distributed essential winter items and educational supplies to students.

These items, including winter wear, shoes, water bottles, bags, pen and wow kits, and copy and registers, aim to provide comfort and a conducive learning environment for underprivileged students.

"Education is the bedrock of societal progress, and 'Project Paathshala' reflects our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of students. Through 'Project Paathshala', we are taking a significant step towards making a tangible difference in the lives of students, and are committed to reaching even greater heights in the coming years," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said.

The distribution took place across various government schools in Gurugram, reaching out to students from diverse backgrounds.

"The Foundation's commitment to social responsibility extends beyond this initiative, with plans to expand its reach and impact in the coming years, he added.

