Although traditional applications are reaching their saturation point,

fluoropolymers continue to find new applications. For example, in automotive and aviation markets, fluoropolymers are gaining use because of their ability to provide heat and chemical resistance, strength, durability, and weight reduction. In the electronics sector, more stringent technical and environmental specifications will promote the use of high-performance materials that are inherently flame-retardant. Other examples of developmental applications for fluoropolymers include lithium-ion batteries, fuel-cell membranes, aircraft interior components, and backsheets for photovoltaic modules.

At present, the key end-user industries, mainly transportation and electrical and electronics, are undergoing significant transitions. These megatrends are playing a vital role in shaping the overall fluoropolymers market. Energy transition from conventional to renewable energy sources is, in turn, driving demand for fluoropolymers in solar, wind and lithium-ion batteries. The surge in semiconductor demand is also acting as a key driver for fluoropolymers. These materials offer outstanding insulation properties as well as electrical conductivity, thus making them suitable for usage in EVs. In addition, strict government regulations pertaining to emissions and safety standards are also pushing the fluoropolymers demand in automotive.

PVDF is the fastest-growing fluoropolymer product, especially in solar and lithium-ion battery applications. Demand for PVDF is expected to grow exponentially due to its rising application in lithiumion batteries and architectural coatings. The growth in the chemical processing, cookware, bakeware, and medical markets are also important driving forces for the fluoropolymer industry.

Fluoroelastomer demand is growing at a steady pace with lucrative growth avenues from the transportation sector. Demand is being driven by new product developments in sealing applications (which result in better performance), further tightening of emissions standards in many industrialized countries and strong expansion of automobile production. Fluoroelastomers are also gaining ground in the medical and food processing industries as they provide long-term protection against high temperatures and also fight corrosion. Demand for fluoropolymers is also likely to expand in the medical sector, led by rising applications in catheters, filters and implantable medical devices.

The report provides an overview of the global market for fluoropolymer materials and analyzes key market trends. The base year considered for analysis is 2022, while the market estimates and forecasts are given for 2023 to 2028. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (kilotons) at the global level, whereas for the remaining segments, only volume estimation is provided.

The Report Includes



38 data tables and 56 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for fluoropolymer materials (all the commercially available grades actively utilized and consumed worldwide)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and growth forecast for fluoropolymers markets both in revenue/value (USD millions) and consumption/volumetric (Kilo tons) terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on resin type, end-use application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Analysis of the market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the industry

Understanding of ESG perspectives on the worldwide market for fluoropolymers, with emphasis on the impact of ESG factors on performance, ratings and matrices; consumer attitudes; and ESG followed practices

A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of the patent data featuring fluoropolymers

Identification of the major stakeholders, and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Arkema, The Chemours Co, Daikin Industries Ltd., Kureha Corp., Saint Gobain, and Solvay

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Industry Background

The Fluoropolymer Family

Homopolymers

Copolymers

Fluoroelastomers Raw Material Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments



ProPApp process for PTFE production

Developments in Flexible PVDF-based Piezoelectric Polymer Devices for Energy Harvesting Systems

Novel Technology to Blend PVDF with Rubber

Mineralization Aids the Chemical Recycling of Fluoropolymers.

Significant Product Development by Dongyue Group

Fluoropolymers Without the Use of Fluorosurfactants. Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Type of Resin



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Other Fluoropolymers Fluoroelastomers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry



Industrial

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Electrical and Electronics

Applications

Role of Fluoropolymers in Propelling the Energy Transition

Market Size and Forecast

Transportation

Role of Lithium-ion Batteries in Creating a Demand Pull for Fluoropolymers

Transportation Applications of Fluoropolymers

Market Size and Forecast

Building and Construction

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Other Markets

Applications

Cookware and Bakeware Markets

Medical Markets Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 9 ESG Development

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



3M

AGC Chemicals Americas

Arkema

Chenguang Research Institute Of Chemical Industry

The Chemours

Daikin Industries

Ensinger

Fluorocarbon

Fluorotherm Polymers

Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals

Guarniflon

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Halopolymer

Honeywell International

Isoflon

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Kureha

Murtfeldt Kunststoffe

Newage Industries

Parker Hannifin

Saint-Gobain

Shamrock Technologies

Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials

Simona

Solvay

Thermoseal

Westlake Plastics

Zeus Industrial Products Zibo Bainaisi Chemical

