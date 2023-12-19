(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global 3D Printing Construction Market was valued USD 1 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing Construction Market ” , by Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), Material (Concrete, Metal, Composite, Others), End-user (Building, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global 3D Printing Construction Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 23.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Construction Method , Material, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Apis Cor Inc. COBOD International A/S Sample of Companies Covered Contour Crafting Corporation CyBe Construction ICON Technology, Inc.

Market Overview

Major Vendors In The Global 3D Printing Construction Market:



Apis Cor Inc.

COBOD International A/S

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction

ICON Technology, Inc.

MudBots 3D Concrete Printing, LLC

MX3D

WASP S.r.l.

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation L&T Construction

Increase In Use Of 3D Printers In The Construction Industry

The construction industry is undergoing a transformative shift with the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology. The use of 3D printers in construction is a significant driver propelling the growth of the 3D Printing Construction Market. This paradigm shift is driven by a confluence of factors that collectively contribute to enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and innovative design possibilities within the construction sector. One of the primary drivers behind the surge in 3D printer utilization in construction is the potential for substantial cost savings. Traditional construction methods often involve significant material wastage and labor costs. 3D printing addresses this challenge by offering a more precise and controlled construction process. The technology enables the layer-by-layer deposition of materials, minimizing waste and optimizing resource utilization. As a result, construction companies can achieve cost efficiency, making 3D printing an attractive option for projects where budget considerations are paramount.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increase in use of 3D printers in the construction industry Adoption of building information modeling (BIM)

Opportunities:



Rise In Adoption Of Green Buildings And Structures Technological Advancements

Rise In Adoption Of Green Buildings And Structures

The escalating adoption of green buildings and structures represents a compelling opportunity for the 3D Printing Construction Market, offering a synergy between sustainability goals and the innovative capabilities of 3D printing technology. Green construction practices, driven by a heightened global awareness of environmental impact and resource conservation, align seamlessly with the inherent attributes of 3D printing, creating a mutually beneficial relationship. At the core of this opportunity is the sustainability inherent in 3D printing construction methods. The technology's precision in material deposition minimizes waste, a critical aspect of green building practices. Traditional construction often generates substantial material waste, but 3D printing's layer-by-layer approach optimizes resource usage, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly building process. As the demand for sustainable construction practices continues to rise, 3D printing emerges as a strategic solution to address environmental concerns and meet the stringent standards of green building certifications. A key advantage driving the intersection of 3D printing and green construction is the design flexibility afforded by the technology. Green buildings prioritize energy efficiency and unique architectural designs that leverage natural elements. 3D printing enables architects and designers to bring intricate and sustainable designs to life, pushing the boundaries of conventional construction. This adaptability not only fulfills the aesthetic requirements of green architecture but also enhances the overall efficiency and functionality of structures, aligning with the principles of sustainable construction.

The market for 3D Printing Construction is dominated by Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stands out as the dominating force in the 3D Printing Construction Market, holding the distinction of being both the largest and the fastest-growing market for this innovative technology. This prominence is underscored by the region's robust growth in the building and infrastructure sectors, where 3D printing construction is witnessing substantial uptake. APAC's dominance in the market is further emphasized by the presence of a plethora of manufacturers, solidifying its status as the most crucial market for 3D printing construction globally. The growth trajectory of the 3D printing construction market in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high demand emanating from the building and infrastructure end-use sectors. These sectors, vital components of the regional economy, have embraced 3D printing construction for its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and design flexibility. Notably, China and Thailand emerge as pivotal players, contributing significantly to the overall dynamism of the APAC 3D printing construction market. The sheer scale of construction activities in China, coupled with a progressive approach toward adopting cutting-edge technologies, positions the country as a major driver of the market's expansion.

The concrete Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Material the 3D Printing Construction market is segmented into Concrete, Metal, Composite, Others. The concrete material type stands out as a dominating segment in the 3D Printing Construction Market, having registered the highest revenue share in 2021. This underscores the pivotal role that 3D concrete plays in reshaping traditional construction methods. The adoption of 3D concrete is on the rise as an alternative to conventional concrete construction, driven by its remarkable ability to reduce costs, save time, and enhance overall productivity within the construction industry. One of the key advantages contributing to its dominance is the capacity to create organic geometry and double-curved surfaces at a considerably lower cost compared to conventional construction methods. This aspect positions 3D concrete as a transformative force in construction, offering not only economic benefits but also unlocking new possibilities in architectural design and construction efficiency. As the demand for sustainable and innovative construction solutions continues to grow, the concrete segment's dominance within the 3D Printing Construction Market is poised to persist, further solidifying its position as a key driver of industry evolution.

