Forty-Four Future Electronics Leaders Complete Queens University Workplace Mental Health Leadership Certificate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Electronics

Future Electronics Headquarter

44 Future Electronics leaders have completed Workplace Mental Health Leadership Certificate from Queens University as part of ongoing workplace wellness program

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce that 44 of the Company's managers and executives have completed the Workplace Mental Health Leadership Certificate from Queens University.The highly recognized program, created by Queen University in collaboration with TELUS Health, was launched at Future Electronics at the beginning of the summer of 2023. Queens University describes the program as a“focus on fostering leadership practices and competencies that support the development of a mentally healthy workplace. It equips leaders to effectively respond to and manage mental health challenges in the workplace. The practical framework and leadership skills introduced in the program align with evidence-based and industry best practices, including the National Standard for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.”The certificate consists of three modules: Promoting a Mentally Healthy Workplace, Factors that Influence Mental Health and the Leaders' Role in Early Intervention, and The Leader's Role in Recovery and Return to Work. Each module includes in-class lessons, eLearning, and a final exam.As of November 2023, 44 Future Electronics' managers and executives have completed the certificate. These leaders are now qualified to join the Future Wellness Ambassador team, whose goal is to advance Future Electronics' commitment to addressing and improving the wellness and mental health of employees.Future Electronics cares deeply for its employees. The company consistently expands its offerings to support its employees and their families. Alongside the Future Wellness Ambassador team and the Company's benefits provider TELUS Health (Employee Assistance and virtual care), Future Electronics has partnered with a professional consulting firm specialized in workplace health to drive the certification program over the long term. The goal is to provide employees with a safe and healthy workplace, and a culture that embraces empathy and compassion amongst colleagues.About Future ElectronicsFounded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

Jamie Singerman

Future Electronics

5146947710

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube